Los Angeles Chargers inexplicably disrespected in AFC West race
The Los Angeles Chargers won 11 games and finished second in the AFC West last season, and things only appear to be getting better for the Chargers.
While Los Angeles did not exactly have a banner free agency, it put together a very impressive NFL draft, filling some gaping holes with very talented players, bolstering the offense around Justin Herbert and remaining stout defensively.
Taking that into consideration, one should expect the Chargers to at least be no worse than second fiddle to the Kansas City Chiefs in the division race next season, but there are actually some who believe the Denver Broncos have usurped them.
Multiple power rankings lists have placed the Broncos ahead of the Bolts, and that includes Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated, who had Denver ranked fifth and LA seventh.
To be fair, the Broncos did win 10 games and make the playoffs in 2024, so it's not like they are a terrible football team. They have also enjoyed a pretty solid offseason.
However, Denver is clearly short on proven offensive talent, much in the same way that the Chargers were last year. And yes, the Broncos did add one heck of a cornerback in Jahdae Barron to put alongside of Patrick Surtain II, but what they really needed in the first round of the draft was an offensive weapon.
Also, we can't discount the chances of Bo Nix enduring a sophomore slump in 2025, much in the same way that Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud did this past season.
Right now, Los Angeles should be viewed as the No. 2 team in the division by default. The Chargers finished second in 2024, and they have definitely taken notable strides to improve over the last couple of months.
Until Nix and the Broncos prove that last year wasn't a mirage, it's hard to genuinely say they are currently in better shape than Los Angeles.
