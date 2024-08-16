Chargers Jim Harbaugh Reverses Decision on Colin Kaepernick
Los Angeles Chargers Jim Harbaugh said that Colin Kaepernick won't be joining the organization as a coach this season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"I love Colin, but he's not going to be on the coaching staff, which is set for this year. And he's not going to be playing on the roster either," Harbaugh said.
Harbaugh has a history with the former NFL quarterback when he was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14.
Not long after the Chargers named Harbaugh as their next coach, he reached out to Kaepernick about joining the Los Angeles staff.
Harbaugh shared that he had discussed the topic with Kaepernick since he was at Michigan.
"I have thought that for a long time. Just the respect that I have for the football mind he has and the football man that he is," said Harbaugh when asked what made him believe Kaepernick would make a good coach. "[Late Raiders owner] Al Davis saw something in me that made him think I would be a good coach, and I see those same qualities in Colin. If it is something he chooses."
The 37-year-old former quarterback hasn't played in the NFL since 2017. He became quite the controversial figure after he began kneeling on the sideline during the national anthem to protest social injustice and police brutality.
The second-round pick shared that he is still considering making a comeback to the NFL. During the Paris Olympics, the quarterback mentioned that he was still training.
"It's something I've trained my whole life for, so to be able to step back on the field, I think that would be a major moment, a major accomplishment for me," Kaepernick said. "I think I could bring a lot to a team and help them win a championship."
Under Harbaugh, the former 49ers quarterback has a 29-16 record. Following Harbaugh's departure to become the Wolverines head coach, Kaepernick's record was 3-17.
Harbaugh isn't the only Chargers connection Kaepernick has. His former offensive coordinator was Greg Roman from 2011-14.
Harbaugh and Roman coached Kaepernick in Super Bowl XLVII when San Francisco took on the Baltimore Ravens. This Super Bowl was dubbed as the Harbaugh Bowl since Jim and John Harbaugh competed against one another. John clinched the win over his little brother with a final score of 34-31.
Kaepernick isn't the only former San Francisco player Harbaugh was trying to recruit this offseason. NaVorro Bowman, Jonathan Goodwin, and Will Tukuafu are all former 49ers who played under Harbaugh.