Chargers News: Former WR Dies Unexpectedly At Age 40
Former Chargers wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones has died at age 40. The cause of death has not been shared, but the Jones family confirmed that he died 'peacefully' in his sleep, per a statement from the NFL Player's Association.
A former third-round pick, Jones spent eight years in the NFL. He played for the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Chargers, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz, who worked for the Ravens when they signed Jones, said the following after his death: “It’s difficult to find words when you’re heartbroken," Hortiz said. "Jacoby had such a wonderful spirit. His enthusiasm not just for the game, but for life, was infectious. His smile, energy and passion made things so much fun for everyone fortunate enough to know him. Our hearts are with Jacoby’s family and everyone who loved him - which is without question too many people to even count. While there are few certainties in the world, I am certain we were all better for having Jacoby in our lives.”
During his playing career, Jones was most known for his stellar performance during the 2012 playoffs with the Ravens. In the Divisional Round against the Denver Broncos, the Ravens were trailing by seven points with just 40 seconds left when Jones caught a 70-yard pass from Joe Flacco to tie the game. The Ravens would go on to win the game in double overtime.
In Super Bowl three weeks later, Jones helped the Baltimore Ravens earn a win over the San Francisco 49ers with a dominant game. He caught a 56-yard touchdown pass and also returned a kickoff 108 yards for a touchdown. That kickoff remains the record-holder for the longest play in Super Bowl history.
Jones was known by teammates and coaches as fun, a hard worker, and a light in the world. After his playing career, Jones worked as a high school and college assistant football coach. He was recently hired as the head coach and offensive coordinator of the Beaumont Renegades, an indoor football team that is set to begin play next year.