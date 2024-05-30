Chargers News: Tuli Tuipulotu Shares What He's Correcting This Summer
Entering the offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers knew that they needed to improve across the roster. Not only did they bring in a new head coach and general manager but they overhauled the offensive players as well.
Defensively, they remained similar but did add some extra talent. The Bolts are hoping that the added players plus more growth from some young stars can make a big difference.
This includes second-year linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu, who was huge for the Chargers last season. He spoke about what he worked on over the summer and is looking forward to having the chance to show out this year.
"I think going into the offseason, I had a good idea of what I needed to work on," Tuipulotu said. "I don't think it was that hard to figure out what I needed to work on."
Last season, he grabbed 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 12 quarterback hits. He also posted 53 total tackles to go along with two forced fumbles as well.
It was a big first season for Tuipulotu but he will now be relied upon even more this year. He wanted to work on his pass-rushing game during the summer and believes he made an impact.
"I would just say my get off and my pass rush," Tuipulotu said about what he worked on. "I think a lot of people thought I had a good impact in the pass rush game, but I felt like I left so much stuff on the field. I had a lot of opportunities to make more plays and didn't take advantage of it.
If he can add some extra quickness to get to the quarterback more, it would vastly improve the Bolts' chances this season. He may not be the main piece on defense but Tuipulotu has an extremely important role to play.
