Chargers News: Latest on Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater, and Junior Colson Injuries
The Los Angeles Chargers are scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a matchup between AFC West Divisional rivals. In the biggest game of the year so far for new head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team, this game may end up being a tall task as they will potentially be without a number of key contributors on both sides of the football.
When the Chargers injury report was released throughout the week a number of star players were limited or listed as did not practice (DNP). The most notable DNPs from the week were Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater, Junior Colson, and Joe Alt who have all been fighting to get healthy enough to play on Sunday,
News broke from the Chargers on Friday that gave an update on these key players' participation during practice. Slater, Colson, and Alt were all very limited, however, it was said they were seen working on the sidelines trying to get their bodies fit enough to perform. Unfortunately, Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa was not seen at practice which is concerning after he left the Chargers' week three game against the Steelers early with a hip injury,
Bosa's injury seems the most concerning because the Chargers' star defender has been dealing with a number of ailments over the last few seasons. Prior to the beginning of the regular season, Bosa spoke to reporters about his optimism to remain healthy this season, however, football is a dangerous game and there will always be a risk of injury. Sometimes it is more about luck than it is about preseason countermeasures.
"Any injury sucks, but like I said, I put in a lot of work this offseason and I feel like my strength is coming back really fast," Bosa said. "I'm able to do everything in the weight room pretty much now and my strength feels totally fine.
Injuries have derailed Bosa's production over the last few seasons, but his new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was hoping to help lead his edge-rusher to prominence again this season. Minter spoke to the media earlier in September about trying to help Bosa reestablish his confidence this season.
“I definitely think he’s got a little bit of a prove-it mentality,” Minter said. “Most great ones do, but sometimes it just grows even more when you go through some of your own adversity. So I’m really just excited to get him out there and allow him to do the things that he does really well, and I think that will positively impact our defense.”