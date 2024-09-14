Chargers WR Hit With Huge Fine After Game With Raiders Leads to Fight
As the Los Angeles Chargers closed out a 22-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, a fairytale ending to the season-opening win was squandered as a fight broke out between rivals. As a result, the NFL fined Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer $11,255 Saturday for his role in the Week 1 fight.
Palmer was ejected from the game following the brawl. The squabble between rival AFC squads also resulted in Raiders cornerback Jack Jones being fined for $5,472. Palmer and Jones received the first ejection of the season.
"I did not expect an ejection. I didn't throw a punch. I was just defending myself," Palmer told Chargers.com. “We were just blocking physically. They got mad and started throwing punches and we just started defending ourselves."
Several skirmishes erupted after the Chargers were stopped on a 2-point play. Ladd McConkey's game-sealing touchdown probably added fuel to the fire.
Nevertheless, Palmer said there is no "bad blood" between the two teams.
"It's not personal. There's no bad blood," Palmer told ESPN. "UFC guys beat up each other for a living, then they go back and shake hands. Especially in football, it's nothing like that. But it's not personal at all. We just do our job as hard as we can. We're not trying to hurt anybody"
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh even got involved when he tried to separate players on the field to de-escalate the heated interaction.
"Just trying to get our guys back and get them separated," Harbaugh said.
"He has our back. And we have his back," Palmer said of Harbaugh.
The scuffle in some ways cemented the bond between Chargers players as everybody stepped in to help.
"We were getting after it. Guys in the trenches were getting after it," Bradley Bozeman said. "When one thing falls, the whole thing falls with it. We have our teammates' back no matter what."
Rashawn Slater attributed the long rivalry between the Chargers and Raiders as the reason for the breakout fight.
"It's a combination, Chargers-Raiders, first game of the year, guys are fired up, it's hot out there. Whatever reason, saw it through and got the dub," Slater said.
Palmer is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Carolina Panthers. The wideout is dealing with a knee injury that he sustained in the season opener.
If Palmer were to land on the injured reserve, the Chargers would be short another starting receiver.
More Chargers: Chargers WR Hit With Huge Fine After Game With Raiders Leads to Fight