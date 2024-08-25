Former Chargers OL Coach Shockingly Passes Away
Former Chargers offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris passed away early Sunday morning at the age of 70.
Since 2017, D'Alessandris was the Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach.
D'Alessandris took a leave at the beginning of August due to his hospitalization from an acute illness. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that the illness D'Alessandris was battling required ongoing treatment for an extended period of time. Harbaugh said the acute illness was a complication from the surgery D'Alessandris underwent early in the summer.
This was his eighth season in Baltimore.
""Joe D.’ lived a life of boundless faith, love, devotion and inspiration,” the Ravens said in a statement released by the organization. “As a husband, father, grandfather, friend and coach, Joe made every individual he encountered truly feel like they were the most important person in the world.
“Anyone fortunate enough to have spent time with Joe was forever touched by his genuine and uplifting nature. He had the amazingly rare ability to connect with people in a way that deepened respect, empathy and kindness further spreading those important virtues into the everyday life of the world.
""Force multiplier’ is a football term sometimes used to describe an individual who makes everyone around him better. As a coach, he was certainly that. But far more importantly, it’s also a proper characterization of Joe D’Alessandris as a person someone who undoubtedly created a legacy of love and impact that will live on forever.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joe’s family particularly his three incredible daughters during this somber time. Now reunited with his late and precious wife, Toni, we know they are smiling down from above and blessing everyone they dearly love.”
D'Alessandris spent time coaching in professional and college football for 45 years. He worked for the San Diego Chargers, Buffalo Bills, and the Kansas City Chiefs. He also was on the coaching staff at Georgia Tech, Duke, Pittsburgh, and Texas A&M.
He was the offensive line coach of the Chargers from 2013-15.
Baltimore hired George Warhop as offensive line coach at the beginning of August, following the announcement of D'Allesandris' extended leave of absence.
Throughout his time with the Ravens, D'Alessandris personally mentored five Pro Bowl linemen in Marshal Yanda, Ronnie Stanley, Orlando Brown Jr., Tyler Linderbaum, and Kevin Zietler.
D'Alessandris is survived by his three daughters. The legacy of D'Alessandris lives on through the players he mentored and the people he worked with.