Is Chargers' Justin Herbert still a top-20 QB going into Week 7?
All eyes will be on the Los Angeles Chargers when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. The matchup between the two will be the final sentence on Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season.
To win the game, the Chargers must score more points than the Cardinals. To do that, they will need stellar play from their offense and quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert's numbers may not be impressive this season, but the Chargers' offensive leader can still be one of the best in the league, right?
According to Vinnie Iver of The Sporting News, Herbert sits just inside the top-20 quarterback rankings in the NFL. Iver had this to say about putting Herbert 19th on the list:
"Herbert has been reined in a bit in the run-heavy offense, as the Chargers are calling rushes 52 percent of the time. His early foot injury that limited his movement didn't help They are opening it up more, which should help him bump up from his 95.3 passer rating and 6.5 yards per attempt."
Iver believes that Herbert's early-season injury may have hindered the quarterback from being the talent everyone is used to seeing. However, it seems that Herbert is finally getting more comfortable as the weeks go on.
