Jim Harbaugh Still Taking Shots at Ohio State Despite Being With Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers have fully embraced being the team that has head coach Jim Harbaugh running the show. Los Angeles signed the veteran coach this offseason, bringing a new sense of buzz to the organization.
The two sides are linked together now and Harbaugh is determined to get the best out of this team going forward. But he also hasn't forgotten his roots at the University of Michigan.
During his opening statement for the Chargers at training camp, Harbaugh used some interesting phrasing to describe the process of the team. Within it, the veteran coach took a shot at his old rival, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
“Welcome to the 2024 Chargers locker room, your football home,” Harbaugh intones on the latest Chargers social media triumph. “We want to compliment all who have earned the opportunity to get here, to recognize the journey traveled, to now be playing at the highest level of football. None here were born on third base, but rather had to work your way to first, then second, then third.”
On the surface, it may not seem like much but Harbaugh used this third-base reference while he was at Michigan to go after Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Day had been talking trash about Muchigan so after the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes in 2021, Harbaugh reacted to Day thinking he had made it already.
“A lot of people that are standing on third base think they’ve hit a triple,” Harbaugh said of Day in 2021 after his first win over the Buckeyes.
During his time with the Wolverines, Harbaugh went 3-5 against Ohio State in head-to-head matchups. It wasn't a great showing for the coach but he did leave Michigan winning the last three contests head-to-head.
While he may be in Los Angeles, Harbaugh still loves the University of Michigan and will gladly take a swipe at the Buckyes anytime.
