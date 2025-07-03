Chargers fans may never forgive Keenan Allen if he does this
For some reason, the Los Angeles Chargers have not brought Keenan Allen back for a reunion. This even though they've already signed Mike Williams and still need help at wide receiver.
Allen was productive for the Chicago Bears last season, catching 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns with a rookie quarterback in Caleb Williams under center. He is also two years removed from hauling in 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven scores with the Chargers.
So why has Los Angeles not signed him again? Heck, why hasn't anyone signed him yet?
Well, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently published a piece on Allen and Amari Cooper, the two best receivers remaining on the free-agent market, and Benjamin linked them both to a team that will have Bolts fans enraged: the Denver Broncos.
"They've got a hot young signal-caller in Bo Nix, who might be among the game's most underrated up-and-comers, but they could still use more of a proven weapon on the outside," Benjamin wrote. "Tight end Evan Engram may well become Nix's new safety valve, and coach Sean Payton may lean on the ground game and defense anyway. But why not explore a potential No. 2 upgrade behind Courtland Sutton? Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi previously served the same role for the Chargers, overseeing two of Allen's seasons in L.A."
The Broncos won 10 games and made the playoffs last season and have made some very nice additions this offseason, nabbing Engram and former Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins offensively while also acquiring key defensive pieces such as Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga.
Whether or not Nix can avoid a sophomore slump remains to be seen, but adding Allen into the mix would definitely make things easier for him, and it would have Los Angeles fans seething.
But you know what? The Chargers can prevent this from happening by simply signing Allen themselves, and the fact that they haven't is a head-scratcher, to say the least.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Omarion Hampton vs. Ashton Jeanty: Ranking AFC West starting RBs
Chargers urged to make this aggressive trade after Jalen Ramsey move
Chargers fans think they've found a major alternate jersey reveal hint in new video