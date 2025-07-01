Omarion Hampton vs. Ashton Jeanty: Ranking AFC West starting RBs
The Los Angeles Chargers weren't exactly a powerhouse on the ground in 2024, with a total of 1,882 yards. That was par for the course in the AFC West, where the Denver Broncos were the best team on the ground with 1,908 yards.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh wanted to improve the run game, so the Chargers signed Najee Harris in free agency and used their first pick in the 2025 NFL draft on North Carolina's Omarion Hampton.
MORE: Chargers should be picking up the phone after latest Steelers T.J. Watt trade rumor
As fate would have it, two of their rivals actively sought to improve their rushing attack as well with the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Ashton Jeanty in the draft and the Broncos signing former Charger, J.K. Dobbins. With all their moves done, let's see how the division's starting running backs rank against one another.
4. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
A seventh-round pick in 2022, Isiah Pacheco was a surprise star for the Kansas City Chiefs that year He took over as the starter during his rookie campaign, giving them 830 yards and five touchdowns. He followed that up with 935 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.
Last season, however, Pacheco struggled to stay healthy. He had 310 yards and one touchdown while averaging just 3.7 yards per attempt in seven games. He wasn't much better in the postseason. going for 37 yards on 13 attempts.
Perhaps he comes back this season now that he's healthy, but he has a lot to prove.
3. J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos
Ironically enough, J.K. Dobbins resurrected his career with the Chargers only to sign with one of their rivals this offseason. Following years of durability concerns, Dobbins recorded a career-high 905 yards and had nine touchdowns in 13 games for L.A. last season.
MORE: Chargers Hall of Fame to add Rodney Harrison during primetime game in 2025
He's set to start ahead of rookie R.J. Harvey, but won't be a workhorse. That said, he can still light it up when he catches fire.
2. Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
Omarion Hampton was a surprise selection for Los Angeles in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, but it was a wise one. He might not have been the top running back in his class, but he's a game-changer who had 33 total touchdowns over the past two seasons at North Carolina.
Hampton might not technically be the starter with Najee Harris under contract, but it won't be long until he's taking the majority of the snaps. That's not a knock on Harris, but a compliment for Hampton, who is special. Unfortunately, he still comes in second in the AFC West.
1. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Selected at No. 6 overall, Ashton Jeanty is going to be the focal point of the Raiders' offense, and he should be. During his final season at Boise State, Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards and had 29 touchdowns. He was second in Heisman voting and has the tools to be a difference-maker.
He's not only No. 1 in the AFC West, but if used correctly, he can threaten to be one of the best in the entire league before long.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers would be the ‘stingy’ party in Jalen Ramsey trade talks, right?
Jim Harbaugh's Chargers impacted by NFL's Supplemental Draft decision
Chargers could be pursuing trade for Steelers superstar T.J. Watt
Chargers Hall of Fame to add Rodney Harrison during primetime game in 2025