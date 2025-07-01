Chargers urged to make this aggressive trade after Jalen Ramsey move
The Los Angeles Chargers just watched as Jalen Ramsey was traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Pittsburgh Steelers, further complicating their route to a Super Bowl in the AFC.
The Chargers were widely viewed as a potential destination for Ramsey, especially considering that the star cornerback apparently wanted to go to the West Coast. But, once again, Los Angeles sat on the sidelines and watched as a top player was moved.
But the Bolts still have time to swing some deals, and Jaleel Grandberry of Bolt Beat cites one potential player they could target in the wake of the Ramsey blockbuster: Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Miami's decision to trade Ramsey is somewhat indicative of where the franchise is right now. The Dolphins are kind of caught in between. They clearly aren't Super Bowl contenders, but they aren't quite bad enough to land a top draft pick. Cleaning house could change things, though.
Would Miami consider trading Hill now that Ramsey is gone?
"Ladd McConkey is ready to follow up on a productive rookie season, and Mike Williams is also back in town. The Chargers also have other promising wideouts on the roster, but no one is near Hill’s status. Adding him to the receiver room would take the offense to another level, giving Justin Herbert an elite No. 1 receiver," Grandberry wrote.
Miami may be open to a move here, but then again, this is the Chargers we are talking about. Los Angeles has not been aggressive at all this offseason, passing on numerous monster trades and instead opting to build through the draft.
But if the opportunity to pry Hill away from South Beach at an affordable price exists, it may be difficult for the Chargers to stave off temptation.
