NFL Power Rankings: Where does LA Land After Dropping Game to Steelers?
The Los Angeles Chargers dropped a challenging game on Sunday, losing their first game of the season to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-10.
The Chargers struggled to find success against the stifling Pittsburgh defense, and it showed throughout four quarters. The Chargers only tallied 168 total yards and recorded 10 first downs. Although they didn't commit a turnover, the Chargers' offense had a tough time moving the ball and was on the wrong side of the time of possession, 26 minutes compared to the Steelers' 34 minutes.
The Chargers dropped their first game, meaning they fell in many of the NFL power rankings as we head into Week 4.
ESPN, which ranked them eighth last week, has them at No. 15 heading into Week 4.
"Quarterback Justin Herbert (ankle) and offensive tackles Rashawn Slater (pectoral) and Joe Alt (MCL sprain) all left Sunday's loss to the Steelers because of injuries. Those are perhaps the Chargers' three most important offensive players, and without them, L.A. will have trouble running an effective offense. Herbert left in a walking boot, and receivers Joshua Palmer (elbow/calf) and DJ Chark Jr. (hip) are also nursing injuries that kept them out of Sunday's loss. Now five Chargers offensive starters have lingering injuries heading into Week 4."
NFL.com has the Bolts ranked No. 14, dropping seven spots from the previous week.
"When the Chargers intercepted Justin Fields midway through the third quarter, it put them in position to take control of the game, similar to how they leaned on the Raiders late in the Week 1 victory. But the Bolts went three-and-out, with Justin Herbert leaving the game due to injury, and it was all Steelers after that. They scored 10 points on their next two drives and bled out the final five minutes of the clock to seal it. Los Angeles obviously can't afford to lose Herbert for an extended period of time, so it was good news that his ankle ailment turned out to be about as positive as it probably could have been. The problem is that three other key Chargers left the game with injuries: edge menace Joey Bosa and offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. Taylor Heinicke was sacked three times in five dropbacks, which obviously isn't a sustainable rate if he needs to step into the starting lineup for Herbert. It's a bit of a scary time for the Chargers heading into a matchup with the Chiefs, but the early bye in Week 5 might end up being a blessing, allowing the Bolts to get their health in order."
Yahoo Sports has them ranked No. 21 heading into Week 4, the lowest ranking from the other two sites.
"It wasn't just Justin Herbert who left Sunday's game in Pittsburgh due to injury. Pass rusher Joey Bosa, and offensive tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater went down too. And safety Derwin James was suspended for a game. Herbert's ankle is the biggest potential absence to track, but the Chargers might be very shorthanded for Week 4 vs. the visiting Chiefs."
It doesn't get any easier for the Bolts. While the Bolts return home for their second home game of the season, they will face their division rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs sit at 3-0 and will look to continue their dominance on the Chargers, whom they've beat eight of the last ten times.
More Chargers: Chargers Star Derwin James Jr Suspended One Game Without Pay