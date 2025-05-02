Chargers linked to intriguing WR trade with Cowboys
The Los Angeles Chargers selected a pair of wide receivers in the NFL Draft, landing both Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the second and fifth rounds, respectively.
The Chargers desperately needed to add weapons, and they did just that, also drafting running back Omarion Hampton and tight end Oronde Gadsden.
But could all of the moves Los Angeles made last week actually make one of its other wide receievers expendable?
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay thinks so, naming Quentin Johnston as a potential trade candidate, and he has identified the Dallas Cowboys as a possible landing spot.
"With teams like the Dallas Cowboys desperate for receivers right now, there’s a chance the Chargers could get at least a middle-round pick in exchange for his services," Kay wrote. "Johnston is still just 23 years old, is on a cheap contract and had a 13-catch, 186-yard explosion during the regular season finale—displaying upside that could boost his value during trade talks."
Los Angeles selected Johnston in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he has been a significant disappointment. After logging just 38 catches for 431 yards and a couple of touchdowns during his rookie campaign, he caught 55 passes for 711 yards and eight scores in 2024, which is certainly not what the Bolts expected when they nabbed him two years ago.
Of course, the Chargers themselves are still relatively thin at wide out, as there is no guarantee that either Harris or Lambert-Smith are going to materialize. However, if LA goes out and signs Keenan Allen, it would make it that much more likely that Johnston will get dealt.
The Cowboys certainly need depth at receiver behind CeeDee Lamb, so Dallas would unquestionably make sense as a destination for Johnston in the event of a trade.
