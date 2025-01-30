Charger Report

Los Angeles Chargers oddly ripped for seemingly sound decision

The Los Angeles Chargers have landed a pretty rough take for one of their key 2024 NFL free-agent signings.

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers weren't able to make a whole lot of moves in free agency last offseason due to very limited cap room, but the signings they did make mostly turned out pretty well.

Poona Ford was terrific along the Chargers' defensive line, and Bud Dupree played a pivotal role in establishing Los Angeles' pass rush.

Or did he?

Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus seems to feel otherwise, giving Dupree the title of the Chargers' worst free-agent signing of 2024.

"Dupree played 570 snaps this season but earned a 46.5 overall grade," Wasserman wrote. "While he recorded 27 pressures and six sacks, he isn’t a dominant pass rusher. Dupree may sign elsewhere for another cheap contract, but he likely isn’t going to be more than a mediocre rotational option at this point."

While Pro Football Focus' advanced metrics may not show that Dupree was an impactful player this past season, the Chargers would probably say otherwise.

Dupree finished tied with Khalil Mack for second on the team in sacks, and Los Angeles actually amassed a grand total of 48 sacks on the year. That was good for seventh in the NFL.

No, Dupree may not be the same dominant force that Mack is, but on a cheap one-year deal, he was actually one heck of a pickup for the Bolts.

The 31-year-old has consistently been a solid pass rusher throughout his career, and the Chargers should definitely consider re-signing him this offseason.

Dupree spent the first six years of his NFL tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has also played for the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers can free up more than $30M in cap space with two roster moves

Chargers, Khalil Mack extension update from insider offers good news

Los Angeles Chargers chase former Top 3 pick in free agency projections

Are there concerns regarding Jessie Minter’s Chargers defensive unit?

Chargers' vastly underrated contributor listed as a top bargain-bin free agent

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News