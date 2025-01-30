Los Angeles Chargers oddly ripped for seemingly sound decision
The Los Angeles Chargers weren't able to make a whole lot of moves in free agency last offseason due to very limited cap room, but the signings they did make mostly turned out pretty well.
Poona Ford was terrific along the Chargers' defensive line, and Bud Dupree played a pivotal role in establishing Los Angeles' pass rush.
Or did he?
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus seems to feel otherwise, giving Dupree the title of the Chargers' worst free-agent signing of 2024.
"Dupree played 570 snaps this season but earned a 46.5 overall grade," Wasserman wrote. "While he recorded 27 pressures and six sacks, he isn’t a dominant pass rusher. Dupree may sign elsewhere for another cheap contract, but he likely isn’t going to be more than a mediocre rotational option at this point."
While Pro Football Focus' advanced metrics may not show that Dupree was an impactful player this past season, the Chargers would probably say otherwise.
Dupree finished tied with Khalil Mack for second on the team in sacks, and Los Angeles actually amassed a grand total of 48 sacks on the year. That was good for seventh in the NFL.
No, Dupree may not be the same dominant force that Mack is, but on a cheap one-year deal, he was actually one heck of a pickup for the Bolts.
The 31-year-old has consistently been a solid pass rusher throughout his career, and the Chargers should definitely consider re-signing him this offseason.
Dupree spent the first six years of his NFL tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has also played for the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers can free up more than $30M in cap space with two roster moves
Chargers, Khalil Mack extension update from insider offers good news
Los Angeles Chargers chase former Top 3 pick in free agency projections
Are there concerns regarding Jessie Minter’s Chargers defensive unit?
Chargers' vastly underrated contributor listed as a top bargain-bin free agent