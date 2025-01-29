Chargers can free up more than $30M in cap space with two roster moves
The Los Angeles Chargers are not a team hurting for cap space entering the offseason.
But that doesn’t mean Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz won’t make roster moves to free up even more – especially if it aligns with the vision for the roster.
As of this writing, the Chargers have roughly $65 million in free cap space. But they can free up more than $30 million more with just cuts or trades at positions that could use an upgrade this offseason.
Those moves? Cutting or trading edge rusher Joey Bosa and offensive lineman Trey Pipkins.
Letting go of Bosa would free up just north of $25 million in cap space. Pipkins, $6.75 million. When it comes to Bosa, he battled injuries last year before coming on strong the remainder of the season. But his consistent injury woes and the fact he’s turning 30 years old over the summer works against him – especially when the Chargers could eyeball that $25 million as a way to retain Khalil Mack in free agency.
As for Pipkins, his recent contract extension was suitable for a right tackle. But the team drafted Joe Alt, kicked him inside to guard and the interior of the line was one of the weakest points of the entire roster this season. His upcoming cap hit in 2025, at least right now, would flirt with top-10 right guard money. Again – if the Chargers can take the cap savings and find an upgrade in free agency, they just might do it.
Keep in mind, of course, restructures and other cap wizardry could free up cap space while allowing the Chargers to retain both players. But upgrading the offensive line and deepening the pass-rushing rotation are big priorities this offseason as it is. Harbaugh and Co. also need big money free for items like a costly Rashawn Slater extension.
The Chargers, at least, have to feel good about being able to sit near the $100 million mark in free cap space after a “rebuild” year produced a playoff berth.
