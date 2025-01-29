Los Angeles Chargers chase former Top 3 pick in free agency projections
Before the Jim Harbaugh era really kicked off, the Los Angeles Chargers weren’t exactly happy with the situation behind quarterback Justin Herbert on the depth chart and traded for Taylor Heinicke.
One year later, might Harbaugh and the Chargers go to free agency and sign a former top-five pick?
That’s the prediction from CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, who played quarterback matchmaker and suggested the Chargers sign Trey Lance: “Jim Harbaugh has his man in Justin Herbert, but he and offensive coordinator Greg Roman also love to run, which Lance can do. The ex-49ers first-rounder could make for an enticing gadget-type prospect.”
Lance, the third overall pick in 2021, had a combination of things preventing him from getting on the field with the San Francisco 49ers before he was eventually traded to Dallas in exchange for a fourth-round pick. There, he did little with limited chances and had his fifth-year option declined, sending him to free agency this offseason.
It is hard to know if Harbaugh and coordinator Greg Roman would really take the time to implement gadget packages so that a possible third-string quarterback can add a new wrinkle to the offense.
No matter what Harbaugh's past has shown with the quarterback position, he's not likely to want the ball in anyone but Herbert's hands -- especially when the franchise passer showed so much as a runner this year when he wasn't battling different ankle injuries, anyway.
Regardless, it would be hard to blame them for looking at a 24-year-old former top-three pick at any position, let alone the most important of all.
