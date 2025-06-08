Chargers' omission from extensive list shows how wrong this offseason went
The Los Angeles Chargers went into the NFL offseason with some of the most cap room in the league, so you would have thought they would have made some significant moves, right?
Well, instead of pursuing big-name free agents or blockbuster trades, the Chargers opted to remain in the shadows, making small additions here and there to fill out the roster.
Yes, Los Angeles landed some interesting pieces in the NFL draft, but for the most part, this offseason has been a fairly big bust for the Bolts given how much money they had to work with.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport's list of the top 25 best moves of the offseason kind of highlighted LA's complete lack of impactful activity, as the Chargers did not have a single mention in the rankings.
Considering that Los Angeles was expected to be one of the biggest players on the market, that's a pretty tough pill to swallow.
The Chargers won 11 games and made the playoffs in Jim Harbaugh's debut campaign as head coach in 2024, so clearly, they are on the right track. But in a rugged AFC West that includes the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles needs all the help it can get.
As such, the Chargers unquestionably missed the boat by not swinging a deal for a top wide receiver, for example. They missed out on both D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens, and based on their reluctance to make trades for either of those two stars, it seems safe to say that they won't be getting involved with the older Terry McLaurin if he becomes available, either.
Los Angeles should still be a good team next season, but its roster could have been looking much better.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' overlooked second-year player earns some big praise from Greg Roman
Chargers set to take on Aaron Rodgers, Steelers in primetime this season
Chargers news: Bud Dupree contract, jersey number swap, key offseason dates and more
Chargers' Joe Hortiz falls overlooked in GM power rankings...for now
Chargers named ideal landing spot for disgruntled Commanders wide receiver