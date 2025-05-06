Chargers preparing to make exciting addition, but not the kind you think
The Los Angeles Chargers certainly made a lot of fans happy with the moves they made in the NFL draft, adding some talented weapons for Justin Herbert while also filling some other holes.
And apparently, they are going to be adding another little wrinkle to their arsenal. The caveat is that it has nothing to do with improving their roster.
What does that mean, then?
Well, Andrew Lind of SportsLogos.net has revealed that the Chargers are one of several teams that will be revealing an alternate helmet this summer.
"The Chargers, on the other hand, will almost certainly reveal a navy blue helmet that matches their Color Rush uniforms, complete with the same gold lightning bolt on the sides as their jerseys and pants," Lind wrote. "This would be a nod to their 1988-2006 helmets and would no longer force them to change the decals on their standard white lids."
The navy blue helmets were very popular with fans years ago, so this would certainly represent a welcomed nuance if that is the direction in which the Bolts are headed.
Of course, fans would probably prefer to see Los Angeles do something like reunite with wide receiver Keenan Allen instead, but based on the fact that the Chargers selected a couple of receivers in the draft, that may be out of the question at this point.
Los Angeles won 11 games and finished second in the AFC West last season before bowing out to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
