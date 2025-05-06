Charger Report

Chargers preparing to make exciting addition, but not the kind you think

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the process of revealing an exciting new addition, but it's probably not what you're expecting.

Matthew Schmidt

Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Los Angeles Chargers helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Los Angeles Chargers helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers certainly made a lot of fans happy with the moves they made in the NFL draft, adding some talented weapons for Justin Herbert while also filling some other holes.

And apparently, they are going to be adding another little wrinkle to their arsenal. The caveat is that it has nothing to do with improving their roster.

What does that mean, then?

Well, Andrew Lind of SportsLogos.net has revealed that the Chargers are one of several teams that will be revealing an alternate helmet this summer.

"The Chargers, on the other hand, will almost certainly reveal a navy blue helmet that matches their Color Rush uniforms, complete with the same gold lightning bolt on the sides as their jerseys and pants," Lind wrote. "This would be a nod to their 1988-2006 helmets and would no longer force them to change the decals on their standard white lids."

The navy blue helmets were very popular with fans years ago, so this would certainly represent a welcomed nuance if that is the direction in which the Bolts are headed.

Of course, fans would probably prefer to see Los Angeles do something like reunite with wide receiver Keenan Allen instead, but based on the fact that the Chargers selected a couple of receivers in the draft, that may be out of the question at this point.

Los Angeles won 11 games and finished second in the AFC West last season before bowing out to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

Chargers helmet.
Feb 16, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General view of San Diego Chargers navy blue helmet (1988-2006) and NFL Wilson Duke football at Santa Monica State Beach. NFL owners voted 30-2 to allow Rams owner Stan Kroenke (not pictured) to move the St. Louis Rams to Los Angeles for the 2016 season. Chargers owner Dean Spanos (not pictured) has an option join the Rams in Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

