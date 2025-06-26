Chargers resurface as top destination for polarizing Pro Bowl WR
Everyone knew that the Los Angeles Chargers needed wide receivers heading into the offseason, which made their decision not to sign anyone in free agency outside of Mike Williams a bit strange.
Not only that, but the Chargers passed on trades for D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens, barely showing legitimate interest in either player.
Instead, Los Angeles chose to focus on the NFL draft, where it selected Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Apparently, the Chargers feel those two rookies combined with Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Williams is enough.
But is it really?
The fact that Los Angeles has completely spurned a reunion with Keenan Allen is definitely odd, especially considering that the long-time Chargers star — who spent 2024 with the Chicago Bears — displayed that he clearly has plenty left in the tank last season.
That being said, there is another former Pro Bowl veteran wide out remaining on the open market that the Bolts could add: Amari Cooper.
Logan Ulrich of NFL Trade Rumors has pegged the Chargers as a top potential destination for Cooper, who is coming off of a rather rough 2024 campaign.
Ulrich notes that LA wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal was also Cooper's position coach with the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 and 2019, so there is familiarity there.
However, Ulrich qualifies his statement by saying that the Chargers actually seem pretty comfortable with their current setup at wide receiver, which could ultimately rule out a union with Cooper.
And after all, if Los Angeles wants no part of Allen, why would it then go and sign Cooper?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Ladd McConkey is still the center of LA's worst-case scenario
Chargers biggest offseason need fails miserably in new rankings
Los Angeles Chargers' breakout stars disrespected in Top 25 NFL players 25 list
Chargers player claps back at fans poking fun at his highlight reel