Chargers' Ladd McConkey is still the center of LA's worst-case scenario
Would the Los Angeles Chargers have been as successful in 2024 without Ladd McConkey? The former Georgia Bulldog exploded onto the scene with the Bolts last season, instantly becoming the main option for Justin Herbert. McConkey would end the season with 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games.
While McConkey's rookie season was spectacular, it masked the real issue within the Chargers offense. As a rookie, McConkey was the only consistent contributor on the Bolts' offense. It was painfully evident in their Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans, where he went off for 197 yards and one touchdown. The Chargers' next leading receiver? Will Dissly with a measly 16 yards. The run game also didn't get going in that game, as they rushed for 50 yards as a team.
After an offseason of additions that included Najee Harris, Mike Williams, Omarion Hampton and Tre Harris among others, the hope is now that McConkey won't have to carry in 2025 and beyond. Still, that's the biggest worry from Bleacher Report, citing that McConkey doing everything in the passing game would be the Chargers' worst-case scenario in 2025.
"Ladd McConkey had a phenomenal rookie season. He has the makings of a star receiver, but the best passing games in the league have a whole cast of receivers who can make plays. The Chargers lost Palmer, but brought back Mike Williams and drafted Tre Harris in the second round. If neither becomes a solid No. 2, then this offense still doesn't have the firepower to truly take advantage of Herbert's skills."
It's fair to worry about this after how last season went, but McConkey shouldn't have a major load like he did as a rookie going forward.
