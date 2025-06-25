Chargers biggest offseason need fails miserably in new rankings
The biggest objective the Los Angeles Chargers needed to complete this offseason was surrounding Justin Herbert with more weapons. They hit it big last offseason when they selected Ladd McConkey in the second round. It's good that they did, since McConkey was basically their only receiving threat at most times during 2024.
This offseason, the Chargers added Mike Williams and Tre Harris to the receiver room. While there were no splash moves made, this is better than what the Bolts trotted out last season. Quentin Johnston, despite his inconsistency, is looking to put everything together in year three.
RELATED: Austin Ekeler dishes on Chargers departure, trade request before joining Commanders
RELATED: Chargers' top cut candidate revealed, and it will make fans very happy
This should be an improved receiving corps for the Chargers in 2025. In terms of how they stack up to the rest of the league, Trevor Sikkema doesn't have Los Angeles very high on that list. Sikkema ranked the Chargers receiver group at No.27.
"Ladd McConkey was fantastic as a rookie, earning an 85.0 PFF receiving grade. But outside of him, there isn’t a lot to get excited about in the Chargers' receiver room. No other player who is still on the team earned a PFF receiving grade above 70.0 in 2024. Los Angeles brought back Mike Williams, who earned PFF receiving grades above 70.0 for six straight seasons with the Chargers before leaving last season and posting a career-low 59.7 mark."
The Chargers came in ahead of the Jets, Steelers, Titans, Patriots and Browns. It'll be interesting to see if they climb these rankings by season's end.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh goes viral after cameras catch funny minicamp moment
Jim Harbaugh is higher on this Chargers position group than most fans
Could Chargers follow their own successful blueprint by signing big UFL name?
Chargers should have already signed this All-Pro to help Justin Herbert
Chargers coaches think defense is better despite big-name losses