Los Angeles Chargers' breakout stars disrespected in Top 25 NFL players 25 list
The Los Angeles Chargers won 11 games in 2024, but they weren't exactly flashy. While they were first in the NFL in defensive points allowed, they were 11th in points scored. They were also just 20th in yardage.
That's the type of efficient play we've come to expect from head coach Jim Harbaugh, even though it doesn't result in a lot of highlight-reel plays. It also leads to star players being overlooked.
Chargers should have already signed this All-Pro to help Justin Herbert
That was the case for two of their breakout rookies from last season. Both wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive tackle Joe Alt were spectacular in year one, but both were left off the top 25 players under 25 list, which was compiled by CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin.
Alt, their first-round pick, was a top-20 offensive tackle in his first season, according to PFF. At 22 years of age, he's one of the more promising tackles in the game. Unfortunately, his position got very little love from Benjamin, with Penei Sewell being the only offensive lineman to make the cut.
McConkey, the Bolts' second-round pick in 2024, was the No.19 overall receiver, according to PFF. He racked up 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns on 82 receptions. He did this without a consistent weapon helping draw away the defense's attention.
His position was far more crowded than Alt's, with Garrett Wilson, Drake London, Malik Nabers, Puka Nacua, Brian Thomas Jr., Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Ja'Marr Chase all landing in the top 25. Still, this feels like both players were overlooked, which is all too common for the Chargers.
