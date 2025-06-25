Chargers player claps back at fans poking fun at his highlight reel
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Tyler Conklin recently went viral for a highlight reel that featured him running routes while training this offseason.
Like anything on the internet, reactions were mixed. Some thought Conklin’s cut-up looked good, but the negative reactions shoved their way to the forefront of the conversation. Some thought Conklin seemed a combination of exaggerated in the motions, if not slow.
But Conklin himself has seen the reactions and said more than enough as a reply with just one simple emoji over a tweet that said this about the highlights: “Everyone making fun of Tyler Conklin for these routes, but they've been working vs. NFL LBs on third down for the last 5 years.”
Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley even got in on the action in the replies, too. Conklin later said this to another reply: “The internet will be the internet…I’m not tripping!”
Conklin is right and also in an unfortunate situation when it comes to fan reception right now. The Chargers didn’t seem to take one of the roster’s biggest needs seriously last offseason, leaving a lukewarm Will Dissly season as the result. Now, on paper, Conklin hasn’t seemed like a major upgrade yet again, leaving fans super hyped for rookie Oronde Gadsden.
Rest assured, though, if Conklin can mesh with Justin Herbert well and put on a strong season, most fans will look back on this offseason blip and laugh.
