Chargers could make risky contract move with Pro Bowl defender
The Los Angeles Chargers already have plenty of cap space heading into the NFL offseason, but it never hurts to free up some more cash.
The Chargers can definitely do some things to open up some more room, and while parting ways with Joey Bosa is the most obvious move, there is another little wrinkle Los Angeles can employ to make its financial situation even rosier: restructuring Derwin James' contract.
Jason Reed of Bolt Beat has listed restructuring James' deal among four things the Chargers can do to clear some money in the coming months.
"The Chargers do not have much restructure potential this offseason and of the players they can restructure, Derwin James makes the most sense," Reed wrote. "Granted, this move is still the least likely of these four as it would increase his cap hit in 2026, but if the Chargers need the space now they can make this happen."
So, does Los Angeles want to push some of that money further into the future?
Reed notes that if the Bolts convert James' $13.75 million base salary into a signing bonus, it would free up nearly $8 million this year, but it would also increase James' cap hit to $31 million in 2026.
Currently, James' 2026 cap hit stands at $24.6 million.
The 28-year-old is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 93 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception and seven passes defended en route to his fourth Pro Bowl appearance.
James has spent his entire seven-year career with the Chargers. He was selected by Los Angeles with the 17th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.
