Chargers could make risky contract move with Pro Bowl defender

The Los Angeles Chargers could make a significant contract move with one of their biggest stars during the NFL offseason.

Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) celebrates at the end of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers already have plenty of cap space heading into the NFL offseason, but it never hurts to free up some more cash.

The Chargers can definitely do some things to open up some more room, and while parting ways with Joey Bosa is the most obvious move, there is another little wrinkle Los Angeles can employ to make its financial situation even rosier: restructuring Derwin James' contract.

Jason Reed of Bolt Beat has listed restructuring James' deal among four things the Chargers can do to clear some money in the coming months.

"The Chargers do not have much restructure potential this offseason and of the players they can restructure, Derwin James makes the most sense," Reed wrote. "Granted, this move is still the least likely of these four as it would increase his cap hit in 2026, but if the Chargers need the space now they can make this happen."

RELATED: Chargers should be all over Myles Garrett after Browns DE demands trade

So, does Los Angeles want to push some of that money further into the future?

Reed notes that if the Bolts convert James' $13.75 million base salary into a signing bonus, it would free up nearly $8 million this year, but it would also increase James' cap hit to $31 million in 2026.

Currently, James' 2026 cap hit stands at $24.6 million.

The 28-year-old is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 93 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception and seven passes defended en route to his fourth Pro Bowl appearance.

James has spent his entire seven-year career with the Chargers. He was selected by Los Angeles with the 17th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Dec 1, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) reacts after making an interception against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

