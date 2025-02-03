Myles Garrett trade request: Chargers fans demand LA pick up the phone
Defensive end will be a top position of discussion this offseason with the Los Angeles Chargers. The team will have to decide if bringing back Khalil Mack is the right move.
On Monday, Cleveland Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett officially announced that he is requesting a trade from the Browns.
With that news, every team in the league will be calling about adding Garrett this offseason. But do the Chargers have a chance to land him? One thing is for sure: the fanbase really wants this move to happen.
Chargers fans are already cooking up trade scenarios that would land Garrett in Los Angeles. Many of those scenarios involve sending Joey Bosa to Cleveland.
It's easy to see why fans desperately want Garrett with the Chargers. Garrett is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, a generational talent that will bring an immediate impact wherever he lands.
The Chargers and the fanbase got a taste of the postseason again this year. Adding someone like Garrett could put this team on a higher level.
Fans are dreaming of Garrett in Los Angeles, as well as other top free agents like wide receiver Tee Higgins.
If you're the Chargers front office, is it time to go all in? The window for a Super Bowl may not officially be open, but it's getting close.
