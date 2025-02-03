Chargers acquire superstar WR in colossal trade proposal
It's no secret that the Los Angeles Chargers need weapons, and it will certainly be interesting to see how they go about addressing the issue this offseason.
The Chargers are slated to have ample cap room, and while they will definitely need to utilize some of that money to retain their own free agents, they should be able to make at least one big move.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine feels that Los Angeles could strike a trade for a superstar wide receiver and has forged an idea in which the Chargers would send a third-round draft pick to the New York Jets in exchange for Davante Adams.
"Ladd McConkey is an exciting young player, but it would be great to see Justin Herbert working with a dynamic duo again," Ballentine wrote. "Going from Keenan Allen and Mike Williams to McConkey and the band of underwhelming receivers the Chargers had last season was a steep drop-off. Targeting Davante Adams would give L.A. a tandem to build the passing game around."
Adams is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games. He began the season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but was traded to the Jets in October.
While the 32-year-old may not be the same dominant force he was a few years ago, he remains very productive and has logged five straight 1,000-yard campaigns.
Los Angeles may be better off pursuing younger options, especially considering that Adams still has two years remaining on his deal. But for the relatively manageable cost of a third-round pick, it might be worth the risk for the Bolts.
