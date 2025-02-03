Chargers can circle this date on calendar about possible Myles Garrett trade
It's always an exciting time for your team to be mentioned in trade talks for a megastar. Los Angeles Chargers fans are feeling that with the recent news about Myles Garrett.
On Monday, the Cleveland Browns star edge rusher officially announced a trade request on his social media account.
The news has sent every fanbase into general manager mode, as fans look to piece together the right trade to bring Garrett to their team.
However, when would a potential trade actually go down for Garrett? Eric Edholm of NFL.com has all the financial details.
"Garrett signed a five-year, $125 million extension in 2020, leaving two years left on the deal. His contract carries salary-cap hits of $19.7 million and $20.4 million in 2025 and 2026, respectively. Garrett is due a roster bonus worth $5 million on the fifth day of the league year on March 16."
So, if you're old like me and still use a calendar, circling March 16th may be in your best interest if you are following the Garrett trade saga.
Bringing in a talent like Garrett won't be cheap, and you can bet the Browns want to move him before paying that roster bonus.
The Chargers do have one of the larger cap spaces in the league this offseason. However, what are they willing to give up in return for Garrett?
