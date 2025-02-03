Chargers could land Jets' breakout tackling machine
The Los Angeles Chargers boasted one of the NFL's best defenses this season, but they could take a major hit on that side of the ball in the coming months.
The Chargers have numerous key defensive free agents, including edge rusher Khalil Mack and cornerbacks Asante Samuel Jr., Kristian Fulton and Elijah Molden.
Fortunately, Los Angeles has substantial cap room to bring in some reinforcements, but it may have to pick its spots carefully.
But the Chargers may want to seriously consider pursuing one major sleeper free agent: New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood.
Sherwood enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024, racking up 158 tackles, a couple of sacks and three passes defended. His 98 solo tackles led the NFL, and he added 10 tackles for loss for good measure.
The 25-year-old is definitely slated to earn quite a pay day in March, and it's entirely possible that he has not even reached his ceiling just yet.
Prior to 2024, Sherwood had shown signs of being a solid linebacker, but he truly came into his own this past season, notching a 77.1 run defense grade over at Pro Football Focus.
He wasn't bad in coverage, either.
Of course, you do have to wonder about the dangers of Sherwood busting out in a contract year, but you also have to consider the fact that he wasn't a full-time starter over the first three seasons of his NFL career. As a matter of fact, he played in just 17 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps in 2023.
Denzel Perryman is set to become a free agent, so perhaps the Chargers can replace the aging Perryman with the young breakout star.
