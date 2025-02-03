Chargers should be all over Myles Garrett after Browns DE demands trade
The Los Angeles Chargers should be one of the teams at the front of the line for Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett.
Garrett issued a message on Monday revealing that he has requested a trade away from the Browns.
Those Chargers face a litany of questions about the pass-rush this offseason, with Khalil Mack headed for a lucrative contract in free agency and Joey Bosa a prime cut candidate due to his cap hit and injury history.
Garrett, the four-time first-team All-Pro and former DPOTY, would be pricey, of course. But league-best players under the age of 30 don’t just become available often. He’s recorded 102.5 sacks since 2017, including 14 or more in each of his last four seasons.
For the Chargers, it would cost high draft picks and inhaling Garrett’s current contract, which runs through 2026 and has a cap hit of $19.7 million in 2025. Inevitably, obtaining him via trade would lead to an extension and his last pact was a five-year deal worth $125 million, so it would push north of that mark.
The Chargers are flush with draft assets and cap space. If the Chargers could convince the rebuilding Browns to take on Joey Bosa in the swap, it’s a no-brainer for Los Angeles.
Either way, swapping in Garrett while potentially both Mack and Bosa walk out the door would free up draft picks and upstarts like Tuli Tuipulotu to play on the same versatile front as Garrett.
Getting breakout coordinator Jesse Minter and his already-elite defense a weapon like Garrett to combat a Patrick Mahomes-led division would be ideal at almost any asking price.
