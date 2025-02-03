Chargers should run to the phone if Texans want to do this proposed trade
The Los Angeles Chargers will need to remake the interior of the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert this offseason.
Remaking that line can take many forms, though. That could include moving on from players, while simply upgrading the depth chart in front of others.
One avenue Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and the front office might explore happens to be the trade block. If they can find value in shipping away some names they might replace, even if it’s low compensation, they might find it worthwhile.
It just so happens a new effort from Bleacher Report has suggested the Houston Texans as possible trade partners for guard Trey Pipkins III: “All three of these targets are on the young side and would come with rookie contracts. They would also be considered projects. Trey Pipkins III struggled at tackle early in his career but made the move to the inside and played better for the Chargers last season.”
Pipkins is a cut candidate for the Chargers this offseason and letting him go would save the team nearly $7 million in cap space. His move inside produced a 57.8 grade at PFF, with a mark under 50.0 in pass-blocking.
This isn’t the only problem inside for the Chargers. Bradley Bozeman struggled at center on a one-year deal. And Zion Johnson might not even see his fifth-year option picked up.
But Pipkins, who found himself replaced by Jamaree Salyer at times, might be the priority. And this is a good example of a scenario in which the Chargers should accept almost any compensation at all to let an underperforming player be a project for another team.
