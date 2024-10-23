Is it time to accept Los Angeles Chargers roster as it is?
Reality is beginning to set in for the Los Angeles Chargers as life with a Harbaugh and Greg Roman begins to take its toll.
The Chargers have one of the worst receiving rooms and the second-worst passing offense in the NFL, entering the week averaging 136 passing yards per game.
The only team worse at passing the ball than the Chargers is the New England Patriots, who have one win this season.
As of now, there is no hope in sight for the Chargers as a trade for receiver help doesn't appear to be on the horizon.
Los Angeles has already missed out on Davante Adams and Amari Cooper, and it seems as though the Chargers will miss out on a reunion with Mike Williams, also.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been in steady talks with the New York Jets about acquiring Williams, and those talks are expected to resume this week after they were put to a halt due to the Steelers and Jets' Sunday Night Football matchup, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Roman seems to have some kind of power of convincing over the Harbaugh family to the point where they share his belief that a dynamic passing game isn't neccessary in the modern NFL.
The Baltimore Ravens stuck Lamar Jackson with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Willie Snead IV as his top two wide receivers. As the season progresses and teams get active on the trade market, the Chargers seem content with Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey as Justin Herbert's top targets.
As long as that's the case, Chargers fans can brace themselves for more wasted years of Herbert's prime and several more years as one of the 12 teams to have never won a Super Bowl, despite being one of the teams that were around before the NFL-AFL merger.
