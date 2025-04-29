Chargers land stunning AFC West prediction that will make Chiefs fans livid
The Los Angeles Chargers took a gigantic step forward last season, winning 11 games and making the playoffs after going just 5-12 the year prior.
Are the Chargers prepared to take things to another level in 2025?
Kyle Soppe of Pro Football Network seems to think so, as he is predicting Los Angeles to beat out the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West division title in a shocker.
While Soppe didn't go as far to say that Los Angeles would be flat out better than the Chiefs next season, he seems to believe that the Chargers will put more onus on winning the division.
"Are they better than the Chiefs? That’s not the question that matters most for this exercise," Soppe wrote. "As a team that has yet to do much of anything in the postseason, this franchise is likely to place more importance on the regular season, whereas Kansas City has proven plenty capable of winning anytime, anywhere as long as they have their nucleus intact."
Los Angeles didn't have a very impressive free-agent period in spite of entering the offseason with massive cap space, but the Chargers did enjoy a pretty fruitful NFL draft, adding multiple weapons for Justin Herbert and filling some pretty obvious holes.
Of course, whether or not Los Angeles will actually be good enough to finish ahead of Kansas City is anyone's guess. The Chiefs, too, put together a solid draft, and let's not forget that they will be getting both Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown back for full seasons in 2025 (although Rice has some pending legal matters, so that may play a factor).
It's also important to note that the Chargers finished four games behind the Chiefs last season in spite of the fact that Kansas City was definitely a weaker iteration of its former self.
One thing is for sure, though: the AFC West race should be very interesting next fall, and the Chiefs' run of eight straight division crowns may be in jeopardy.
