Chargers defender drops bold Hall of Fame take on Khalil Mack
Khalil Mack isn't retiring, but that doesn't mean he will definitely be returning to the Los Angeles Chargers next season.
The superstar edge rusher is slated to hit free agency, and he is surely to draw plenty of attention on the open market.
Mack has seemed to really enjoy his time with the Chargers, so there is definitely a sizeable chance that he re-ups with Los Angeles for 2025.
Chargers safety Tony Jefferson—who is preparing to join free agency himself—recently campaigned for Mack, making his intentions clear that he wants to re-join the Bolts with Mack in the fold.
"Hopefully Khalil's back, too," Jefferson told Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. "He's a monster. I love being teammates with K-Mack. He's a GOAT, bro. He's definitely getting a yellow jacket, and the way he preps, it's everyday. ... That kept me motivated."
Mack played in 16 games with the Chargers during the regular season, finishing with 39 tackles, six sacks, a couple of forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and nine passes defended en route to his ninth Pro Bowl appearance.
The 33-year-old is also one year removed from racking up 74 tackles, 17 sacks and five forced fumbles.
It does seem like Mack could be on the verge of a decline, which is why Los Angeles must be careful how it approaches the future Hall-of-Famer in free agency.
Obviously, the Chargers would surely like to have Mack back, but the price—and the length of the contract—definitely matters, particularly for a player of his age.
We'll see if Los Angeles can retain him this March.
