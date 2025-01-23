Insider stokes the flames on Chargers' pursuit of top WR
The Los Angeles Chargers will certainly be in the market for a wide receiver this offseason, and given the amount of cap space they have, they may end up landing a big one.
The most prominent wide out available on the free-agent market will be Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins, who has been named as a top target for the Chargers.
Well, NFL insider James Palmer feels that Los Angeles will be one of the top three potential landing spots for Higgins in March.
"Obviously they have a lot of cap room, as well," Palmer said of the Chargers. " ... What I find interesting about the Chargers is this: Ladd [McConkey] plays the Z. He plays in the middle of the field. ... Having an X receiver on the outside to go with Ladd on the inside only benefits both players and only benefits Justin Herbert."
Higgins is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns over 12 games.
The 26-year-old was selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2021 and 2022.
It's important to keep in mind that Higgins has been the No. 2 receiver behind Ja'Marr Chase in Cincinnati since his second season, so he could be due for a big uptick in numbers elsewhere.
Los Angeles subtracted both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams last offseason and definitely saw the effects of that this year, as it clearly lacked receiver depth.
We'll see if the Chargers can solve that by adding Higgins in the coming months.
