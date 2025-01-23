Khalil Mack's quote hints at Chargers' chances of getting him back
Big news for the Los Angeles Chargers dropped on Wednesday morning. Star edge rusher Khalil Mack announced that he will play in 2025.
The only problem is that Mack is a free agent, which means he may not be in Los Angeles next season.
RELATED: NFL execs predicting Chargers to make blockbuster WR trade
But there may be some good news for those who want to see Mack back in the powder blue. Some recent comments by Mack may hint at a return to Los Angeles.
On January 12th, Mack was asked about returning to the franchise if he decided to continue playing in 2025.
"As long as Justin Herbert is your quarterback. You got [safety] Derwin James and all these guys that love the game of football. And Jim Harbaugh coaching? You know you always have a chance to win. Yeah, that's a no-brainer."
Mack has strong opinions on where he believes the Chargers are heading in the future, and he makes a very strong case.
In three seasons with the Chargers, Mack has 31 sacks and has earned three straight Pro Bowl selections.
Getting a veteran leader like Mack back in the fold may be important for a team that could also add depth at the edge during the 2025 NFL Draft. For now, it seems Mack could be back in 2025.
