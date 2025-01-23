Los Angeles Chargers player adds spice to DK Metcalf trade buzz
The Los Angeles Chargers popped up in a recent bit of NFL trade buzz involving Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf.
Granted, that trade buzz was just one anonymous NFL executive throwing something out there. But it aligns with the obvious – the Chargers need help across the offense in order to better space things for Ladd McConkey.
Random and outlandish as it seemed, Chargers fans undoubtedly loved it and it seems like at least one current player saw and enjoyed it, too.
Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley took to Instagram and shared older footage of him doing offseason training with Metcalf, both in picture and video format. If nothing else, it showed that players are very much in tune with what is being said around and about the team in the offseason.
Realistically, it’s hard to know if the Chargers would cough up what are likely to be premium assets in a trade for Metcalf (or if the Seahawks would even consider it). On top of trade costs, Metcalf is going into the final year of a contract that has a $31.9 million cap hit, which might come down, provided he gets a massive long-term extension upon arrival.
The idea of Metcalf with Justin Herbert might be fun, but it’s also worth pointing out the perceived struggles, as last year, he caught just 66 of 108 targets. The year before that, 66 of 119.
Either way, Chargers players certainly see the trade chatter and have subtle ways of commenting on it and staying involved in the conversation.
