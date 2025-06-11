Chargers potentially trading Najee Harris may not be so outlandish
The Los Angeles Chargers signed Najee Harris to a cheap one-year contract in free agency, guarding against the loss of fellow running back J.K. Dobbins.
Ever since joining the Chargers, though, Harris' job security has been a major topic of discussion. Los Angeles selected North Carolina halfback Omarion Hampton in the first round of the NFL draft. It then picked up undrafted free agent Raheim Sanders.
That's two young, talented running backs who could very well push for a starting job, and that doesn't exactly spell great news for Harris' future in LA.
That begs the question: could a situation arise in which the Chargers would actually trade Harris?
It seems crazy now considering Los Angeles just signed him, and the former Pittsburgh Steelers bell cow has not even played a game for the Bolts yet. But consider the facts.
The Chargers clearly aren't entirely confident in Harris as a long-term solution. That's why they only gave him a one-year deal, and that's why they used a Day 1 pick on a halfback.
Sure, Harris posted over 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons with the Steelers, but he averaged just 3.9 yards per carry in the process. He's good when you need short yardage, but he is not the guy you want as your featured back.
If Hampton severely outperforms Harris early on in the regular season and if Sanders also receives considerable touches, a trade may not be out of the realm of possibility, particularly if Los Angeles somehow falls out of contention during the first half.
Perhaps Harris will shock everyone and have the best year of his career in the Chargers' offense, but it seems like most are bracing for the inevitable of the 27-year-old only being in Hollywood for one year. At most.
