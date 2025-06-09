Chargers' Jim Harbaugh sends strong message to old San Diego fans
The Los Angeles Chargers have been in Hollywood since 2017, departing San Diego after spending 56 seasons there (including their AFL years).
As a result, the old San Diego fans are not exactly enthralled with the Chargers, even if many of them may have followed the team to Los Angeles (who else are they going to root for?).
Well, for the second straight year, the Bolts will be making a return to San Diego for training camp, and head coach Jim Harbaugh has sent a strong message to those fans.
"It's just a great feeling for the whole organization," Harbaugh said on KCAL News. "We want to go where our fans are, you know? They come to see us, they come to SoFi, they come to training camp. That means a lot to us. It means everything, really, to have that support on game day and practice days. But for us to go and visit them? If we have that opportunity, we sure as heck want to take it."
Harbaugh always maintains a positive attitude no matter what, and fans love him for it. While many San Diego natives will welcome the Chargers back with open arms, there is no doubt that there are still some sour grapes there, which is understandable considering the franchise upped and left.
Since moving to LA, the Bolts have made three playoff appearances, going 1-3 with a single victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round back in January 2019.
The Chargers certainly displayed considerable growth under Harbaugh during his first season at the helm, going 11-6 after going just 5-12 the year prior.
Hopefully for everyone involved, Los Angeles can continue its upward trajectory and make a deep playoff run next season.
