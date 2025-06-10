Chargers' Greg Roman predicts Joe Alt will be an All-Pro in Year 2
The Los Angeles Chargers already have an All-Pro caliber tackle in Rashawn Slater.
Why not have two?
Slater, the No.13 overall pick in 2021, was named to a Second-Team All-Pro following his rookie season. The Chargers decided to create a lethal tackle duo last offseason, drafting Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick.
Alt also had a solid rookie season, but wasn't named to any All-Pro teams. Still, Alt remains one of the top rookies in general from last season and is looking to take a major leap in year two. At least, that's what offensive coordinator Greg Roman believes. Roman predicted that Alt will be an All-Pro selection after the 2025 season.
"I think Joe, you're going to see a hands-down All-Pro this year," Roman said. "I can see it right now. Last year, what was he, 20 years old? He was like Clifford the Big Red Dog, he's figuring things out. Now, I can tell he's really worked hard this offseason. He's like 330 pounds, he's kind of getting into that man strength."
Roman went on to say that Alt walked into his office the day after the season ended and went through a list of things that he could improve on in 2025. The glowing praise from his offensive coordinator has to feel good for Alt, who's entering a big year of expectations.
