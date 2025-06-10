Chargers UDFA player to watch during minicamp earns a spotlight
It's a statement year for the Los Angeles Chargers. After making the postseason this past year, it feels that anything less would feel like a failure.
It may sound cliche, but winning teams are made in the summer, and the last person you would have to tell that to is Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.
The Chargers are looking to make the next step, and it will take finding more talent to add to the roster this offseason.
So, who is ready to take their game to the next level? Pro Football & Sports Network recently created a list of one undrafted free agent from each team to watch during minicamp. The site seems to be high on former Iowa State defensive back Myles Purchase.
Here's what they had to say:
"Myles Purchase is a tough, physical defensive back whose gritty playing style fits perfectly with the culture head coach Jim Harbaugh is building in Los Angeles. While the Chargers have capable options at nickelback, the increasing importance of that role makes it wise to keep developing depth. Purchase plays with an edge and shows a willingness to come downhill and make stops in the run game on every snap."
Purchase fits the bill of the type of player that Harbaugh loves to have on his defense. It will be interesting to see how the former Cyclones journey plays out with the Chargers.
