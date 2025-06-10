Chargers' potential trade pursuit of star WR takes interesting turn
The Los Angeles Chargers have been floated in wide receiver trade speculation throughout most of the offseason. First, it was Tyreek Hill. Then it was D.K. Metcalf. George Pickens briefly emerged as a rumored target, too.
Of course, the Chargers didn't land any of those guys, as Hill ultimately stayed put (for now), and Metcalf and Pickens were traded elsewhere.
But now, another Pro Bowl pass-catcher's name has been linked to Los Angeles: Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin.
McLaurin is currently at odds with the Commanders over his lack of a contract extension, and apparently, he has grown so frustrated that he is skipping mandatory minicamp and seems willing to allow his bank account to take a hit as a result.
Now, does this make it any more likely that the Chargers will actually pursue him? Not really. As many of us have noted throughout this entire McLaurin drama, if Los Angeles was not willing to swing trades for younger receivers like Metcalf and Pickens, why would it do so for McLaurin, who turns 30 years old in September and is angling for a massive contract to boot?
The Chargers are a very conservative front office. They didn't go after any big names in free agency, and it seems like they are content with their NFL draft haul of running back Omarion Hampton, wide receivers Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith and tight end Oronde Gadsden II as far as weapons are concerned.
Heck, Los Angeles has barely even expressed interest in an affordable reunion with Keenan Allen, who spent the first 11 years of his career with the franchise. So, the chance sof the Bolts actually making a serious play for McLaurin seem pretty slim.
But it never hurts to speculate, right?
