Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins signs with Denver Broncos in free agency
Now-former Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins has signed with the Denver Broncos.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos and Dobbins agreed on a one-year deal worth $5.25 million.
Dobbins joined the Chargers last year and put himself in the Comeback Player of the Year conversation with 1,000-plus yards from scrimmage when healthy. New reporting this week said he turned down an offer from Los Angeles to test free agency.
RELATED: Packers gift Chargers interesting All-Pro option with high-profile release
The Chargers moved on by signing veteran Najee Harris in free agency, then drafted Omarion Hampton in the first round. After that, the Chargers placed the rare unrestricted free agent tender on him, giving them exclusive rights ahead of training camp.
Now, Dobbins heads elsewhere in the AFC West and the Chargers will line up against him twice next season.
