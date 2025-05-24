Chargers urged to make final offseason move they should have already done
The Los Angeles Chargers entered the offseason with high hopes, possessing a wealth of cap room and knowing the NFL draft class was going to be deep.
While the Chargers added some very nice pieces in the draft, they didn't exactly make huge waves on the free-agent market, and they have also remained quiet in trade discussions.
Overall, it's been a bit of a disappointing season for Los Angeles, but there is one way the Bolts can somewhat salvage their lack of exciting activity.
RELATED: Exposing the ugly truth about where Chargers' Justin Herbert ranks among NFL QBs
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton has listed one move every team should make for its final move of the offseason, and for the Chargers, he feels they should extend tackle Rashawn Slater.
"The Chargers are built to win games at the line of scrimmage, so they should place a premium on the value of their offensive linemen," Moton wrote. "Slater is coming off his second Pro Bowl year and should be rewarded for being a strong pillar in the Chargers' new-look offense. He has a shot to be the highest-paid offensive tackle. Los Angeles has $26.8 million in cap space this year and a whopping $131 million slated for 2026."
Slater actually became eligible for a new contract after last season, so the fact that Los Angeles has been dragging its feet in terms of extending the former first-round pick is a bit strange.
The 26-year-old posted a brilliant 91.1 overall grade over at Pro Football Focus last season, and if the Chargers are able to lock him down, they would be able to bookend their offensive line with two tremendous tackles in Slater and Joe Alt for the future.
We'll see if Los Angeles ultimately approaches Slater about a fresh deal in the coming weeks or months.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers coach NaVorro Bowman could enjoy breakout season in 2025, too
Jim Harbaugh's Chargers earn perfect description after heavyweight offseason
Justin Herbert's highlight with rookie sleeper weapon has fans hyped
Lions' failed playoff seeding proposal would have benefited Chargers
Chargers boast one of NFL's most important veteran vs. rookie roster battles