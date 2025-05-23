Justin Herbert's highlight with rookie sleeper weapon has fans hyped
It's officially the part of the NFL offseason where fans overreact to clips from their respective teams' minicamps and OTA practices. It's still fun to have hope at this time of year, especially for the incoming rookie classes around the league.
For the Los Angeles Chargers, they came away with a few offensive weapons in the draft in Omarion Hampton and Tre Harris. Fans are obviously excited about their potential, but a recent clip from another rookie has Bolts fans buzzing.
The third play in the video above is Justin Herbert tossing the rock to Chargers' rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II. It wasn't anything spectacular, it was a normal throw and catch. However, people may be sleeping on Gadsden's potential role in the Chargers' offense.
Currently, the Chargers have Tyler Conklin, Will Dissly and the aforementioned Gadsden on the roster in terms of tight ends. There's no true standout in the room just yet, with Gadsden obviously having the most potential.
The son of former Miami Dolphins receiver Oronde Gadsden, Gadsden II had 73 catches for 934 yards and seven touchdowns at Syracuse last season. Standing at 6-foot-5, 243 pounds, Gadsden can surely turn into a nice piece down the road with more development.
The phenomenon of drafting late-round tight ends and having them turn into studs has been popular over recent years. The Bolts are hoping their young rookie can turn into that.
