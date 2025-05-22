Chargers coach NaVorro Bowman could enjoy breakout season in 2025, too
Los Angeles Chargers linebackers coach NaVorro Bowman flew a little under the proverbial radar last year.
While Jim Harbaugh’s first year saw offensive coordinator Greg Roman take some heat and upstart defensive coordinator Jesse Minter praised for crafting a top-10 defense, Bowman remained in the background during his own coaching debut.
Now? Bowman’s stepping into the limelight a little more and making his presence felt as his rebuilt room heads into Year 2
"Last year, everything was going fast even for coaches. For the coaches and the players, things have kind of slowed down. We kind of know what to expect," Bowman said, according to Omar Navarro of Chargers.com. “Just the energy and everybody excited to come back and to correct mistakes and kind of get further along than we did last year. We were on a high rise and it just ended. Just to see the guys excited to back and really attack this thing has been exciting for us."
The Chargers brought back veteran Denzel Perryman to again lead Bowman’s group. But they’re looking for Daiyan Henley to keep building atop his breakout season from last year and hoping for a similar breakout for Junior Colson, too.
In a way, the 36-year-old Bowman is developing right alongside his players under Harbaugh after an incredible pro career that saw him put up four first-team All-Pro selections, among other notables.
Now in his first NFL coaching gig, Year 2 could be the one where Bowman really gets the national spotlight shine for his work.
