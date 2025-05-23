Lions' failed playoff seeding proposal would have benefited Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers fans have to be tired of hearing about how the 2024 season came to a disappointing end.
A wild card berth should have been a celebration, but the Houston Texans treated the Chargers like they didn't belong in their 32-12 victory.
The Chargers finished last season 11-6, which would have been a good enough record to win the AFC South, which is where the Texans play.
Winning the division means earning a home game in the playoffs with the current format in the NFL. However, that could have potentially changed this offseason.
The Detroit Lions had proposed a rule change this offseason where the playoff format would have changed to best records get the best seeds. Meaning the Chargers would have played the Texans in Los Angeles last season.
However, the Lions rescinded the proposal before it could be voted on. The playoff format will stay the same, which is how it should be if fans and the league want to continue to make divisional championships important.
The AFC West is never going to be a cakewalk as long as Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. Add that the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders are on the rise, and winning this division will not be easy. However, the goal remains the same: win the division, get a home game.
