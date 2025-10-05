Madison Beer seen with Justin Herbert before Chargers Week 5 matchup
The Los Angeles Chargers have been in headlines mostly for their 3-1 start to the season, but there's another big reason. The Bolts' star quarterback in Justin Herbert has reportedly been dating popstar Madison Beer, as they're the latest NFL/singer couple.
The Chargers are currently hosting the Washington Commanders, with Herbert finding Ladd McConkey in the end zone on their opening drive. Fans noticed that before the game started, Beer was seen on the sideline with Herbert.
Beer's wearing a Chargers jacket so she's definitely turning into a Bolts fan as the weeks go on. Hopefully she can become their 'good luck charm' for the remainder of the season. The two were seen multiple times before the regular season began, as was evident here:
Herbert has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season with over 1,000 yards and seven passing touchdowns coming into Week 5. Maybe the Madison Beer effect is real.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Joe Alt dodges trip to injured reserve in latest Chargers roster moves
Are Chargers' Johnston, Allen heading for fantasy football outbursts vs. Commanders?
Chargers' Week 5 game vs. Commanders gets a surprise broadcast change
Justin Herbert's INT woes, 4 other things to know about Commanders vs. Chargers