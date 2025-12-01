Madison Beer celebrates mother's birthday during Chargers' sweep of rival Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers pummeled the Las Vegas Raiders 31-14 to complete the season sweep of their AFC West rivals. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a broken bone to his non-throwing hand but returned to the game with a heavily padded and taped left land.





The Chargers overcame early challenges in the game to a chip away and grind down the Raiders with tough defense and an explosive run game.

Justin Herbert may have had extra motivation for this game in the stands. Herbert is dating pop star Madison Beer and she has become one of the most famous Chargers fans this year.

RELATED: Justin Herbert injury update: Chargers QB needs 'medical procedure' after fracture

Beer brought her mother, Tracie Beer, to her first NFL experience on Sunday night football a few weeks ago when the Chargers destroyed the Pittsburgh Steelers. Madison and Tracie also attended today's beatdown of the Las Vegas Raiders. Today was a special occasion as it was Tracie's birthday. She posted on her Instagram stories a video with celebratory cupcakes during the game.

Justin Herbert and the #Chargers beatdown the Raiders 31-14 while Madison Beer celebrated her mom's birthday! pic.twitter.com/7oaSAnsZmz — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) December 1, 2025

The Chargers and Herbert delivered a result worthy of a birthday celebration. Justin Herbert's injured hand may overshadow the celebratory day and will be monitored going in to next week.

RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert suffers dirty play from Maxx Crosby, causing major escalation

Los Angeles will host the Philadelphia Eagles this upcoming week on Monday night football. Justin Herbert is scheduled for surgery to stabilize the break in his hand tomorrow.

Herbert: “I’m treating it as if I’m playing Monday.” https://t.co/YsdQvEht1h — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 1, 2025

