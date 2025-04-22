Michigan draft prospect reveals importance of potential reunion with Jim Harbaugh
In just three days, the Los Angeles Chargers, as well as the rest of the NFL, will look to find the next generation of players to lead their respective franchises in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Soon, the time for mock drafts will be over, and it will be time to grade every selection made by every single team.
While we all anxiously wait for the big weekend, the players hoping to hear their name called on the stage are soaking in the soon-to-be-life-changing moment.
RELATED: Chargers predicted to replace Joey Bosa with underrated Jim Harbaugh disciple
On Monday night, former Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Kenneth Grant joined ESPN to talk about his future.
During the conversation, Grant was asked about the possibility of playing for his former college coach, Jim Harbaugh, and the Chargers. Grant had nothing but good things to say about the leader of the Chargers.
Grant stated that it would mean a lot if he were to join the Chargers in the draft. The former Wolverines star is ranked as the fourth-best defensive tackle in the class, according to ESPN.
The former Michigan man mentioned that Harbaugh knew the potential he had when he recruited him to come to Ann Arbor. Now, Grant could be a name that is very high on the draft boards ahead of the big weekend.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers should go after ‘expendable’ NFL draft trade block candidates from Adam Schefter
Grading Chargers’ 7-round NFL mock draft showing from ESPN
Chargers trade pitch adds $4 million quarterback as another backup option
Chargers' top pick called out before NFL Draft, could see his job stolen
Chargers solve Justin Herbert's problem in big trade proposal with Colts